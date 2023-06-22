It was a day of celebration on June 14 at The Party Space Place in Owensboro as the United Way of the Ohio Valley hosted its 2022-23 Campaign Awards and Recognition luncheon to highlight the companies and individuals in Daviess and McLean counties who have given an “outstanding effort” to the organization.
“We just really want to focus on the community, our volunteers, our champions that run our campaigns,” said Paula Yevincy, UWOV’s president and CEO. “Those persons who dedicate time in that volunteer manner really make all of this work.”
“(This is the) recognition and the gratitude for all of the work they’ve done … (providing) both time and treasure to support and help (others),” said Toby Hall, UWOV’s board chair. “It’s just a tremendous effort …. We’re very, very grateful.”
Jonathan Carroll, the board’s chair-elect, described the event as “a beacon of light reminding us why what we do is so important.”
“... We don’t exist without our partner agencies and our volunteers and our givers and donors,” he said. “That didn’t stop during the pandemic; people continued to show up for other people.
“These people are the voice of the voiceless, and they refuse to sit down and be silenced, and we’re here to listen to them and receive their generosity and distribute that in a way that … benefits our communities.”
Besides the recognition, Yevincy said the occasion called for something additional.
“(It’s) also a time for affirmation for our agencies that provide services, for our board of directors who support the work that we do, for the staff for United Way who work hard 365 days a year to make sure that we’re doing the very best we can to address community needs and solve real tough social issues,” she said.
The awards presentation consisted of recognizing both the Daviess and McLean county partner agencies, along with announcing the recipients of the Campaign Spirit Award, Employee Engagement Award, President’s Award and the Campaign Chairman’s Award.
UWOV’s 2022 Community Champions and its Community Investment Volunteers from both counties were also recognized.
Partner agencies recognized from McLean County included God’s House of Hope, the Help Office of McLean County and McLean County Senior Services, while investment volunteers included Pam Hazlip, Tonya Logsdon, Daniel Markwell, Tony Searcy and Mike Vollman.
Fred May, UWOV’s community engagement and donor relations volunteer, received The Pinnacle Award, which recognizes “an individual who displays exemplary service for the good of others while encompassing the belief in United Way and its purpose to (the) community.”
One of the big awards presented was the Tocqueville Society Award, named after the French historian Alexis de Tocqueville who “expressed his admiration for the American tradition of neighbor helping neighbor.”
It is typically awarded to an individual who goes above and beyond in devoting time, talent and resources to create long lasting changes by tackling our communities’ most serious issues.
This year, the award went to two people — husband-and-wife Jerry and Koko Morris.
“(They’ve) displayed this level of commitment, this level of passion about their community — about changing things for the better,” Yevincy said.
While Jerry Morris said the area is a “very compassionate region,” he feels more help is always needed.
“A lot of people don’t understand there is a Hurricane Katrina in somebody’s life every single day, and that is what a lot of the folks here work on,” he told the crowd. “We need more. … We need for you to be an ambassador and reach out to your friends to become a cheerleader.
“We need an army; not just a platoon or a squad.”
The Daviess County campaign received $1,182,801 and was able to fund 52 programs in the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) totaling $813,405.
Additionally, UWOV funded $72,000 for 36 cold storage grants to help reduce food insecurity, $111,921 for the organization’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program and raised $12,498 through its Giving Tuesday campaign for housing and utility assistance.
