United Way of the Ohio Valley kicked off its 2023-24 campaign on Friday.
The campaign — entitled “Why I Give” — will be focused on the understanding of why it is important to give back to help others in need, according to a press release, and how one can inspire others.
The campaign is the main mechanism for United Way to raise funds to support the work of more than 50 nonprofit agencies in Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
“We would be surprised to actually know the number of people in our communities that have been impacted by an agency that is supported by United Way,” said Paula Yevincy, UWOV’s president and CEO in a press release. “... Thousands of services are being delivered to support programs for the health, education and basic needs of individuals and families in our area.
“United Way focuses on bringing people together in purpose. We understand the bigger picture of our community, the problems we face, and the importance of working together to create solutions. We understand our critical importance of our role as not only fundraisers for our nonprofit communities, but also as an entity that can inspire long lasting changes for the betterment of our citizens.”
For more information about donating, email Savannah Gatton, UWOV’s director of resource development and marketing, at sgatton@uwov.org, by visiting uwov.org or call 270-684-0668.
