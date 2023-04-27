United Way of the Ohio Valley will join forces with Louisville-based Bourbon with Heart, Kentucky’s only artist-focused bourbon charity, to turn bourbon barrels into works of art while also raising money.
UWOV is seeking artists from the six counties the organization serves — Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster — to take part by painting bourbon barrels for its “fundraising event experience.”
Artists selected to participate in the event will receive a barrel and a supply budget.
The finished barrels, which will have a local and/or Kentucky heritage theme, will be on display at the Grand Stable event venue, 7735 Kentucky Highway 144 in Philpot, at 6 p.m. Sept. 14.
This will be the first time the Bourbon with Heart fundraiser will take place outside of Louisville.
Vikki Embry, UWOV’s director of community impact and investment, said the event came about when the organization was looking for other ways to raise funds for nonprofits and bring the communities and counties together.
Initially thinking about doing a bourbon raffle event, Embry heard about Bourbon with Heart through a friend and learned about the organization and founder Morgan Hancock’s vision.
“(Morgan’s) goal and mission with this nonprofit is to raise money for nonprofits … and she also wanted to be … art-focused,” Embry said. “One of the quotes she said, which I think is so cool …, is: ‘Art is like a good glass of bourbon: it brings people together and encourages self-expression.’ ”
Hancock curated Barrels of Heart, Louisville’s first bourbon-barrel art exhibit, which was displayed for eight weeks — from February to April — at the Frazier History Museum.
According to Bourbon with Heart’s website, the exhibit featured 20 custom-painted bourbon barrels by local artists ranging from ages 18 to 65, diverse ethnicities and varying levels of experience, from award-winning professionals to hobbyists and artists with disabilities.
The event raised $63,000 to “raise awareness surrounding the local art community, providing better access to first-class arts experiences regardless of age, race, class, gender or ability and raising funds for other local non-profits,” according to Bourbon with Heart’s website.
“When we heard about this event, we just started checking it out, and we were so impressed with just the foundation of this event,” Embry said. “We felt like it really aligned with United Way’s mission about bringing communities together ….”
“This is a great opportunity to bring together the six counties where UWOV helps support local nonprofits by sharing artwork from artists from each county,” said Paula Yevincy, president and CEO of UWOV. “This event will be diverse, like our communities, by sharing artwork from all walks of life and learning the artist’s story behind the painted barrel.”
During the Owensboro event in September, local artist Aaron Kizer will have a live speed painting performance and an auction of the painting.
A silent auction of bourbon-themed items, an unveiling of the barrels, live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle and bourbon tasting will also be included.
Members of the public will vote for their favorite barrel, with the winning artist receiving a cash prize and a donation to the charity of their choice.
The painted barrels will not be available for public purchase. Barrels will be sponsored by local businesses and organizations that will be able to keep the barrel.
All proceeds from the event will raise money for local nonprofits in UWOV’s six-county coverage area.
Artists interested in taking part in the event or part of the silent auction must contact Embry at vembry@uwov.org or Savannah Gatton, director of resource development and marketing, at sgatton@uwov.org by June 5.
Upon request, UWOV staff will mail an artist application form. A panel will select artists whose barrels will be showcased in the unveiling after all submissions are collected.
Artists not selected to paint bourbon barrels will have the opportunity to paint barrel heads, bourbon bottles, woodwork or other Kentucky history, heritage or bourbon-themed art that will be available in the silent auction.
For more information, contact the UWOV office at 270-684-0668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.