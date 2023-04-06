A “variety” of items were stolen during a break-in at Poole’s Pharmacy in Livermore last week, according to McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell. Narcotics are included in that list.
Frizzell said the McLean County Sheriff’s Department received a finalized list of items stolen on Tuesday, but there was no dollar amount given into how much the medications are worth. Less than $200 in cash was taken.
MCSD has no leads yet, and the incident is still an open investigation.
Frizzell said Poole’s Pharmacy has cameras installed and MCSD is waiting to see if any footage will be pulled from the system.
“We’re trying to determine if the cameras caught the incident or not,” he said. “They have iron bars across the windows and front glass with brick along the base of the building, but there is one section in the back that’s not bricked so they were able to cut through the vinyl and wall.”
