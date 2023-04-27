The McLean County Chamber of Commerce held its 32nd annual awards banquet April 20 at Buck Creek Baptist Church, where five local businesses and individuals were honored.
Island resident Vicki Ventura received the Citizenship Hall of Fame award for her dedication to volunteering in McLean County.
“I was surprised,” she said. “I’m more of a behind-the-scenes person. I always have been. I appreciate the nomination and the selection.”
Ventura said she has been dedicated to helping around the community, including being board secretary and treasurer at the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center in Calhoun.
“I’m into volunteering, and at times I have probably taken on more than I should have,” she said. “But I don’t do it for the pat on the back. It needs to be done. It’s nice to be acknowledged and know that the work has paid off.”
This was the second time Ventura has attended the Chamber banquet and said it’s important to support local businesses.
“We have to support one another or we won’t have any businesses that stay around,” she said. “It’s important to shop local and get the word out, and I think the Chamber is a great place to start.”
Ventura said she appreciates the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the person that nominated her.
Sarah Kessinger, executive administrative assistant for the Chamber, said the award recipients are nominated by any community resident.
“Once the nomination period closes, they’re compiled and the board picks the recipients,” she said. “There are no names attached to the profile, so they have no idea who is being selected until after.”
With Small Business Week beginning April 30, Kessinger said it’s important to shop local and to use the Chamber as a resource.
“It’s great for networking and getting your name out there,” she said. “You’re able to share county businesses with the general public. A lot of people don’t know what’s in every city in McLean County.”
Kessinger said Small Business Week puts unique McLean County businesses in the spotlight.
“Hopefully (it) encourages everyone to shop local and small,” she said. “Small businesses create a sense of community. You’re much more likely to get to know a small business owner in your neighborhood.”
For this year’s banquet, Tyson was the corporate sponsor and Rough River Metal Works provided the awards. The main meal was from Old Hickory BBQ, and the dessert was from Farley’s. 107.3 FM provided entertainment, and Leslye Krampe, business development manager at Conexon, was the guest speaker.
Other winners from the banquet include:
Agricultural/Farmer award — Rice Agri-Marketing
Business/Entrepreneur award — Laurie’s Souper Saver
Educator award — Bridgette Holtzman
Nonprofit of the Year — UK FCS Extension Service
