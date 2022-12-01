ISLAND — We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Verna Lee Redfern Rightmyer, age 90, of Island, Kentucky. Surrounded by her family, Verna left this earthly world in Owensboro, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Verna was born Feb. 29, 1932, to the late Elmer and Nancy Day Redfern in Island, Kentucky.
She was the beloved matriarch of her family. At 18, she married Bill, the love of her life. Along their 51 year journey, they welcomed seven daughters, 29 grandchildren, and 62 great-grandchildren. Verna took great pride in being a child of God and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church in Island, where she led vacation bible school and sang in the choir. Her church friends gave her much joy. Her love for Jesus was a source of deep comfort throughout her life, which she was eager to share with everyone she met. Verna loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a heart of a servant, whether sewing clothes for her little girls, making quilts for others, or taking friends to appointments. Verna welcomed everyone to her home with a spirit of hospitality, making each individual feel special. In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Rightmyer, her sister, Rena Redfern, and her six brothers, Edgar, Edward, Ellis, Willard, Clarence, and James Redfern.
She leaves behind seven daughters, Kay Mills (Stephen), Paula Pendergraff (James), Debbie Simon (Larry), Carolyn Merriman (Rich), Annette Hagan (Jimmy), Joyce Boyken (Terry), and Theresa Shutt (Kevin). She also leaves behind twenty-nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Katrina (Blake), Samantha (Brandon), Casey, Heather (Brad), Nathan (Nathaskha), Billy (Amy), Jason (Anastacia), Chris (Johnetta), Jamie (Adam), Kim (Joe), Kenny, Gale (Bernadette), Mark (Nick), Anna, Renee, Kathleen, Thomas, Margaret, John, Ashley (Chris), Amanda (Brian), Alex (Adam), Stephen (Andrea), Crystal (Jeremy), Amber (Jeff), Jessica (Peter), Mclean, and Ethan (Taylor); and 62 great-grandchildren.
We are forever grateful to all the staff at One Park Place Assisted Living and most recently, the health care workers who cared for our mother during the final stages of her life.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Kevin Smith officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Please send memorial donations to Buttonsberry Baptist Church; P.O. Box 382; Livermore, Kentucky 42352 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, The Heartford House, 2914 Old Harford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
“Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace.”
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
