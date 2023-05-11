ISLAND — Vickie Howell, 72, of Island, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Vickie Amanda Hughes was born Aug. 20, 1950 in Greenville, Kentucky to the late Glendol Edward “G.E.” and Janet Iris Bailey Hughes and was married to Joe Kirtley Howell Dec. 18, 1971. Vickie was a retired teacher where she brought her passion for education and youth into the classroom at Sacramento and Livermore Elementary Schools and McLean County Middle School for over 27 years. In addition, she served as the elected Teacher’s Representative to the McLean County Board of Education for several years. Active in her faith, Vickie was a member of Island Baptist Church, where she served as the Co-Treasurer for over 20 years. More recently, Vickie enjoyed teaching Bible stories to preschool children on Wednesday nights. She enjoyed planting flowers, celebrating the seasons and holidays, spending time with friends and family, and shopping for gifts to give to her grandkids. Vickie always loved doing for others. In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by her brothers, Mike Hughes and Glen Hughes.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Joe Howell; a daughter, Stephanie Caraway (Darrik) of Calhoun; a son, Brian Howell (Aki) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Kelly Caraway, Case Caraway, Allyson Caraway, Julie Howell, and Tyler Howell; and two sisters, Traci Pannell (Paul Creasy) of Island and Lynn Braden (Mark) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Island Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Rafferty officiating. Burial will be in the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel is handling the arrangements for Vickie’s family.
The Vickie Howell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Joe Howell; 835 Doug Hill Road; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Vickie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
