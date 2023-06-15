In the early 2000s, Wayne Hughes, vice president of engineering and design at Victory CNC Plasma Systems, became involved in making plasma systems after fabricating one of the first tables in Owensboro.
Years later, the company has relocated to Livermore, where it’s looking to be a positive influence and help grow McLean County however they are able.
“Wayne bought the components himself and created one of the first tables,” said Jacob Hargis, president of Victory. “The company he bought the components from found out he made both of them and made an industrial table and were intrigued by that so they asked if he could build one for them.”
Hargis said Hughes built plasma systems for the company for a few years.
“The company wanted to go into more of a hobby style market but Victory wanted to push more into an industrial market,” Hargis said.
So in 2009, Victory sold its first unit as a company and Hargis said sales have been gradually growing since.
Victory moved to Livermore in 2022 because it needed a larger space and landed at 1 Industrial Drive.
“We needed a bigger building and this one was available,” Hargis said. “It’s not far from Owensboro and we’ve been able to pick up more local people.”
As far as the product Victory produces, they create industrial equipment used in metal cutting which uses plasma rather than more expensive options like lasers or water jet machines.
“They can be used for everything from metal art to large companies who use metal and steel,” Hargis said. “We build them strong and simple to allow for ease of operation. They last longer and have minimal downtime.”
Hargis said Victory has worked with companies like John Deere, Shell and even NASA.
“It’s a great way to see how America works and runs at a base level,” he said. “We sell the most within the continental United States, but we have a couple partners in Canada, Mexico and Lebanon.”
Victory has served many industries, including education, energy, general fabrication and agricultural equipment manufacturing.
The company offers on-site installations at no extra charge and feature remote login for training or troubleshooting so Victory can assist customers at any time.
For more information about Victory, visit www.victoryplasma.com.
