SACRAMENTO — Virginia Sue “Kitty” Burden, 74, of Sacramento, died Sunday, April 10, at 4:54 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Mrs. Burden was born Dec. 27, 1947, in Morehead. She was a homemaker and member of Sacramento United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Brown; mother, Ruby Wright Brown; sister, Myrna Lile; brother, Mike Brown; and grandson, Johnathon Gibson.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Burden; son, Dale Burden of Sacramento; daughter, Amanda Gibson of Sacramento; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Sacramento United Methodist Church, with Rev. Michael McLean officiating. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Sacramento United Methodist Church and Friday after 9 a.m. at the church. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
