The McLean County High School volleyball team ended the 2022 season with a loss at the 10th District Tournament held at Ohio County on Oct. 17. The Lady Cougars fell to Muhlenberg County in three sets, 25-18, 25-7 and 25-15.
Jenna Capps led McLean County with an assist and 11 digs. Addyson Kirby had two kills and eight digs. Abbigail Massey had an assist and five digs and three service aces. Rachel Roberts had two kills, two blocks and three digs. Jessica Briones had six digs. Riley Hudson had two kills and three digs. Bailey Arndell had a kill and three digs. Nicole Haerle had a kill and a dig. Abigail Walker had a block and an assist. Alexis Conrad had an assist and a dig.
“The ladies gave it everything they had,” said head coach Traci Capps. “All in all, it was a good season. We lose our three seniors, but the young, new talent that we are developing is very exciting. I think the Lady Cougar volleyball team has an exciting future ahead that I’m truly looking forward to. We will take the fall and part of winter off and plan to be back at it in late February after basketball finishes up.”
