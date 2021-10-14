Volleyball program holds Pink Out for Peek

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year, McLean County High School volleyball program decided to do something special for one of its own by hosting its first Pink Out Night during its home game against Owensboro High School on Oct. 5.
The gym was decorated for breast cancer awareness, with players, the coaching staff and fans wearing pink.
With these events, the proceeds typically go to the breast cancer foundation, but it was decided the funds would be used on a more personal level. Players were asked if they knew someone who had been directly affected in the county, and Mrs. Courtney Peek was mentioned several times.
Peek, a mom of two, is a writing teacher at McLean County Middle School, wife to fellow teacher Mr. Peek and a warrior!
She has stage 4 breast cancer. It’s a battle she has been going through for 21⁄2 years. However, Courtney still radiates joy and carries herself with grace. It was only fitting that she and her family received the proceeds of the evening.
“Love lifted me through treatment,” Courtney said. “Love lifted me to accept the baldness. Love lifted me on the bad days and the good. Love got me to the best doctors and oncology nurses. Love lifted me to fight like I’ve never fought before. It is the reason that, as of today, my cancer is stable, and my prognosis is good.
“Our family will forever be humbled and grateful to McLean county.”
What was incredibly special about this event was seeing two teams come together for this cause. The opposing Lady Devils also wore face paint, pink shoe laces and pink ribbons in their hair. It was a truly amazing evening. Parents and fans of both sides contributed to our donation sweets and treats table and to our donated items for our silent auction table.
We thank the following businesses for their donations: Cookies by Liza, Doozie Does, Artwear Express, The Tailored Teachers, Crave Nutrition, Hustle and Grace, and Ashton Brooke Photography.
