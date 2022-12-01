Players from the McLean County High School volleyball team attend the team banquet on Nov. 21 at the high school. Back row, from left to right: Bailey Arndell, Addyson Kirby, Riley Hudson, Rachel Roberts, Laney Colburn, Abby Walker and Cadense Johnson. Front row, from left to right: Nicole Haerle, Jessica Briones, Jenna Capps and Abbigail Massey.