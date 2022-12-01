The McLean County High School volleyball team celebrated the 2022 season with a banquet at the high school on Nov. 21. The Lady Cougars had the most single season wins since 2017 with seven. The players and coaching staff enjoyed a meal with their families before presenting various awards.
The following players received their first varsity letter: Abbigail Massey, Cadense Johnson, Abby Walker, Rachel Roberts, Bailey Arndell and Alexis Conrad. Players receiving their second varsity letter bar were the following: Jenna Capps, Laney Colburn and Addyson Kirby. Riley Hudson, Jessica Briones and Nicole Haerle received their third varsity letter bar.
Several awards were presented for the varsity team: Cougar Award—Addyson Kirby, Sportsmanship Award—Jessica Briones, Leadership Award—Elizabeth Briones, Defensive Player of the Year—Jenna Capps, Offensive Player of the Year—Laney Colburn, Most Blocks—Rachel Roberts, Most Service Aces—Laney Colburn, Most Assists—Riley Hudson, Most Improved Player—Abby Walker.
The JV team awards were the following: Defensive Player of the Year—Abbigail Massey, Offensive Player of the Year—Brianna Hawley, Most Blocks—Abby Walker, Most Service Aces—Cadense Johnson, Most Assists—Addyson Kirby, Most Improved Player—Brianna Hawley (JV) and Amelia Aull (Freshman).
There was a great turn out for the banquet, according to head coach Traci Capps.
“We had a successful year,” Capps said. “We look forward to getting started for next season. We plan on pre-season conditioning and open gyms to start in late February.”
