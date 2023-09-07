The McLean County High School volleyball team spent last week at home with a couple of tough battles. The Lady Cougars fell 3-2 to Webster County on Aug. 28 and lost by the same margin to Heritage Christian on Aug. 29.
McLean County won the first two sets against the Lady Trojans at home last Monday 25-14 and 27-25. Webster County took the next three sets 25-15, 25-15 and 15-7 to seal the match.
Laney Colburn had nine kills, three assists, 13 digs and four service aces. Addy Kirby had a kill, eight assists, nine digs and three service aces. Abby Shivers had two kills and 15 digs. Nicole Haerle had six kills, four service aces and two each in assists and digs. Alicia Bartolon had eight assists and four digs. Rachel Roberts had six kills, a block and four digs. Bailey Arndell had three kills, an assist and seven digs. Jaycey Hedges had three assists, a kill, a dig and a service ace. Lexi Conrad had two each in kills, digs and service aces. Ragan Brown had four kills.
The Lady Cougars won a tight first set against Heritage Christian last Tuesday 25-23, but the Lady Warriors took the second 25-18. The third set was a battle that went well beyond the usual cutoff because both teams were fiercely determined. McLean County prevailed and took the set 36-34. Heritage Christian then sealed the match by winning the final two sets 25-23 and 15-9.
Colburn had 17 kills, 10 digs, three service aces and an assist. Arndell had 25 digs and two service aces. Kirby had 10 kills, two assists, nine digs and three service aces. Conrad had 12 assists, two each in digs and service aces, along with a kill. Bartolon had 10 assists and five digs. Hedges had six kills, an assist and two digs. Rachel Roberts had three kills, a block and two assists. Brown had three kills and a block. Haerle had a kill and a dig.
“We had a couple of tough losses for the week,” head coach Traci Capps said. “Both games went five sets, but we just couldn’t seem to finish. The JV ladies took away a win on Tuesday against Heritage Christian, so congrats to them.”
The Lady Cougars will at Webster County for a 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 7. McLean County will host the 3rd Region All “A” Classic on Saturday. The Lady Cougars will face Whitesville Trinity at 10:30 a.m.
