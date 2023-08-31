The McLean County High School volleyball team had a strong start last week with wins at home and on the road. The Lady Cougars came out on top 3-1 over Hopkins County Central at home on Aug. 21 and won 2-0 at Butler County on Aug. 22. McLean County fell 3-0 at Union County on Aug. 24.
The Lady Cougars took the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-20, over the Lady Storm last Monday. McLean County came up short 20-25 in the third set, but regrouped and came back to finish off the match with a 25-18 win.
Laney Colburn had eight kills, two assists and twelve digs. Abby Shivers had 19 assists, a kill and a block. Bailey Arndell had four kills, three assists, 12 digs and an ace. Addy Kirby had two kills, 10 assists and six digs. Nicole Haerle had seven kills, three assists, six digs and two service aces. Rachel Roberts had an assist, six kills, four each in digs and service aces. Lexi Conrad had a kill, three assists and two each in digs and service aces. Jaycey Hedges had six kills and two digs. Alicia Bartolon had six digs.
The team traveled to Butler County last Tuesday and brought home a victory in straight sets. The Lady Cougars had to battle for the first win 26-24, but followed with a decisive 25-12 win to take the match.
Laney Colburn had five kills, five digs, three service aces and an assist. Addy Kirby had four kills, six assists, a dig and two service aces. Lexi Conrad had three kills, five assists and four digs. Nicole Haerle had four kills, three digs and a service ace. Rachel Roberts had two kills, a dig and two service aces. Jaycey Hedges had a kill, an assist and two service aces. Abby Shivers had nine digs while Bailey Arndell added two assists and a dig.
“The Lady Cougars are playing some great volleyball right now,” said head coach Traci Capps. “They are on a roll with wins against Hopkins Central and Butler County. We were actually down by eight points in the first set against Butler, but the Lady Cougars tightened up to come back for the 26-24 victory and we just kept on going from there. I’m really proud of them with what they have already accomplished and still have so much more possibilities in front of them.”
McLean County ended the week on the road with a loss at Union County. The Lady Cougars fell 25-16 and 25-15 in the first two sets, but narrowed the gap in the final coming up short 25-20.
Rachel Roberts had nine digs and three each in kills and service aces. Laney Colburn had four kills, nine digs and two service aces. Addy Kirby had two kills, a block, three assists, five digs and a service ace. Abby Shivers had thirteen digs and an assist. Bailey Arndell had two kills, five assists and six digs. Nicole Haerle had two each in kills, digs and service aces. Lexi Conrad had two kills and four digs. Elizabeth Briones had three digs and an assist. Alicia Bartolon had a dig and a service ace. Lillian West added two digs.
The Lady Cougars are spending the week at home. After a couple matches earlier this week, they will face off against Union County tonight, Aug. 31. The first serve is at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.