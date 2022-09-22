The McLean County High School volleyball team started last week at home with a couple losses, but ended strong with wins at home and on the road. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets to both Henderson on Sept. 12 and Ohio County on Sept. 13.
McLean fought for a win in four sets over Webster County on Sept. 15 and finished up with a win in three over Butler last Saturday.
The Lady Cougars lost to Henderson County last Monday at home, 25-13, 25-16 and 25-4. Jessica Briones led with a kill, two assists, four digs and a service ace. Laney Colburn had a block, three digs and an ace.
Riley Hudson had a kill and three assists. Jenna Capps had 15 digs on the night and Bailey Arndell had two. Rachel Roberts had two kills and a dig. Nicole Haerle had a kill, an assist, an ace and two digs. Addyson Kirby had two kills.
McLean County fell to Ohio County the following night, 25-10, 25-14 and 25-9. Laney Colburn had a kill and two digs. Riley Hudson had four assists and a dig. Jessica Briones had a kill, an assist and eight digs.
Jenna Capps had 14 digs and an ace. Bailey Arndell had three digs and Alexis Conrad had one. Addyson Kirby had three kills and two digs. Abbigail Massey had four digs. Nicole Haerle had a kill, an assist and two digs.
The Lady Cougars won the first two sets against the Lady Trojans at home last Thursday, 25-17 and 25-19. Webster County took the third set 25-13 and the battle was on in the next set. McLean County sealed the match with a 25-23 win in the fourth set.
Laney Colburn led the Lady Cougars with an assist, five kills, 12 digs and four service aces. Riley Hudson had a block, an ace and 15 assists. Jessica Briones had a block, four kills, six assists, four digs and an ace. Jenna Capps had a kill, an assist and 13 digs.
Rachel Roberts had six kills, a block, an assist and two digs. Nicole Haerle had eight kills, a block, an assist and two aces. Bailey Arndell had two each in kills and assists along with four digs. Addyson Kirby had five kills, two assists, a dig and three aces.
McLean County went on the road Sept. 17 to Butler County and brought home another win 25-10, 25-20 and 25-10.
Laney Colburn had seven kills, an assist, 10 digs and three aces. Riley Hudson had a kill, a block and eight assists.
Jessica Briones had three kills, nine assists, a dig and four aces. Jenna Capps had 18 digs. Rachel Roberts had four kills, a block and three aces. Nicole Haerle had three kills, a dig and an ace. Bailey Arndell had a kill and five digs. Addyson Kirby had six kills, two assists and a dig.
“The girls started off the week with a pretty hard hill to climb,” said head coach Traci Capps. “We lost to both Henderson and Ohio, but they never gave up and gave both teams a solid game. The end of the week finally gave them the confidence they needed with wins over Webster and Butler.”
The Lady Cougars will be on the road this week and finish off at Whitesville Trinity tonight, Sept. 22. The first serve is at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.