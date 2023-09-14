The McLean County High School volleyball team had losses at home and on the road last week. The Lady Cougars fell 3-0 to Muhlenberg County at home on Sept. 5 and came up short 3-1 at Webster County on Sept. 7. The team lost 2-0 to Whitesville Trinity in the 3rd Region All “A” Classic at home on Sept. 9.
Laney Colburn was named to the All-Academic Team for the 3rd Region All “A” Classic. Lexi Conrad was named to the All-Tournament Team.
McLean County fell in three sets to the Lady Mustangs last Tuesday at home. The scores were 25-16, 25-8 and 25-10.
Lexi Conrad had two assists, eight digs and a service ace. Laney Colburn had seven digs, a kill and an assist. Addy Kirby had four digs, a service ace and two each in kills and assists. Bailey Arndell had eight digs. Jaycey Hedges had two kills, an assist, three digs and a service ace. Rachel Roberts had two kills, three blocks and a dig. Nicole Haerle had a kill and three digs. Abbi Shivers had three digs and Alicia Bartolon added two.
The match at Webster County last Thursday was a hard-fought affair. The Lady Cougars took the first set 25-23. The next set went long before the Lady Trojans won 27-25 and then sealed the match with the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18.
McLean County had several players with double-digit stats in several categories. Laney Colburn had 15 kills, 12 digs along with two each in assists and service aces. Lexi Conrad had three kills, 15 assists, 10 digs and a service ace. Addy Kirby had eight kills, two assists, 13 digs and three service aces. Bailey Arndell had 25 digs. Rachel Roberts had eight kills, a block, an assist as well as two each in digs and service aces. Alicia Bartolon had a kill, 10 assists and two digs. Jaycey Hedges had four kills and three each in digs and service aces. Abbi Shivers had eight digs and Nicole Haerle added five.
The Lady Cougars hosted the 3rd Region All “A” Classic last Saturday. McLean County fell to the Lady Raiders 25-9 and 25-7.
Bailey Arndell had eight digs. Laney Colburn had a kill, a block and five digs. Lexi Conrad had a block and two digs. Alicia Bartolon had three assists. Addy Kirby had two digs and Rachel Roberts had two kills.
“Even though we had losses this week, the Lady Cougars continue to work hard and grow as a team,” said head coach Traci Capps. “We have made some rotational improvements that the girls are still getting used to, but I feel will help the girls during the coming weeks of our season.”
After matches at home and on the road earlier in the week, the Lady Cougars will host Owensboro High School tonight, Sept. 14. The first serve is at 7:30 p.m. McLean County will be at Hopkins County Central on Monday and back home against Butler County on Sept. 19 with the same start times.
