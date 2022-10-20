The McLean County High School volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a match at home against Union County for Senior Night on Oct. 10. The match went four sets before the Lady Braves took the win.
The first set was a tight affair the first several minutes before Union County began to pull away by as much as six points. The Lady Cougars fought back to tie it at 19 and took the lead for a while before ultimately falling 25-22. McLean County scored first in the second set, but Union County carried the lead the rest of the game and won 25-15.
The third set was another close contest with several long volleys sustained and big saves. The Lady Braves pulled away by five, but the home team chipped away at it and tied the game up at 16. The Lady Cougars maintained the advantage the rest of the match and won 25-18, sending the match into a fourth set.
Union County took an early lead and kept up the momentum during the final set. The Lady Braves sealed the match with a 25-15 victory.
Laney Colburn led McLean County with 10 kills, 16 assists, a dig and a service ace. Jenna Capps had a kill, an ace and 23 digs. Riley Hudson had three kills, 10 assists, seven digs and an ace. Jessica Briones had two kills, eight assists, four digs and three aces. Rachel Roberts had eight kills, two blocks, four digs and two aces. Abbigail Massey had an assist, an ace and seven digs. Alexis Conrad had three kills, an assist and a dig. Abigail Walker had two kills and a dig.
“Although we didn’t get the win on our Senior Night, the Lady Cougars played outstanding,” head coach Traci Capps said. “Jenna Capps played one of her best games along with her fellow senior setters Riley Hudson and Jessica Briones. They will definitely be missed, but I look forward to what the future of MCHS volleyball looks like.”
McLean County competed in the 10th District Tournament held at Ohio County earlier this week. The Lady Cougars faced Muhlenberg County in the first round on Monday.
