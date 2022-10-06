The McLean County High School volleyball team spent another week on the road. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets at Ohio County on Sept. 26 and fell to Henderson in three sets on Sept. 27. The team went four sets at Union County on Sept. 29, but came up short.
The Lady Cougars fell at Ohio County, 25-7, 25-12 and 25-4. Riley Hudson led McLean with a kill, five assists, two digs and a service ace. Addyson Kirby had two kills, an assist and a dig. Bailey Arndell had a kill, a block, an assist and seven digs. Rachel Roberts had two kills and a block. Jenna Capps had two assists and five digs. Jessica Briones had a kill and a dig. Nicole Haerle had two kills.
McLean County lost at Henderson County, 25-13, 25-12 and 25-10. Kirby had a kill, an assist and a dig. Haerle had two kills and a dig. Roberts had three kills, a block and an assist. Capps had an assist and 12 digs. Laney Colburn had a kill and four digs. Hudson had an assist, four digs and an ace. Briones had two assists and a dig. Arndell had five digs.
In the third game of the week, Union County took the first set 25-13, but the Lady Cougars came back to win the second 25-23. The Lady Braves came out on top in the next two sets 25-10 and 25-16 to take the match.
Colburn led McLean with eight kills, six digs and nine service aces. Kirby had four kills, four assists, six digs and an ace. Haerle had six kills and six digs, along with an ace. Hudson had a block, 14 assists and two digs. Briones had five kills, two assists, a dig and three aces. Roberts had a kill and a block. Capps had eight digs.
The Lady Cougars are coming into their final few games.
“They have really shown growth and leadership throughout the season,” said head coach Traci Capps. “We hope to still take a game or two before the season ends.”
The Lady Cougars played a couple games earlier this week and will have their final regular season game at home on Monday, Oct. 10, for Senior Night. The first serve against Union County is at 5:30 p.m.
