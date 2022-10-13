The McLean County High School volleyball team had a short week with only two games early last week. The Lady Cougars lost to Daviess County at home on Oct. 3 and fell at Hancock County on Oct. 4.
McLean County lost in three sets to the Lady Panthers last Monday in Calhoun, 25-5, 25-8 and 25-3. Jenna Capps led the Lady Cougars with eight digs, two assists and a kill. Laney Colburn had 11 digs in the game. Riley Hudson had three assists and a dig. Jessica Briones had a service ace. Rachel Roberts had three digs. Addyson Kirby had a kill and four digs. Nicole Haerle had three kills.
“They fought hard against an incredibly tough team,” said head coach Traci Capps. “It’s difficult for us to complete against teams that have that kind of height and strength.”
A game on the road to Hancock County last Tuesday ended with a loss in three to the Lady Hornets. McLean County fell 25-12 in the first set, but came back fighting for a tight second set that ended 26-24. Hancock County took the final set 25-17 for the match.
Colburn led the Lady Cougars with two kills, a block, an assist, 10 digs and three service aces. Hudson had a kill, 10 assists and two each in digs and aces. Kirby had eight kills, an assist, five digs and an ace. Capps had an assist and eight digs. Abbigail Massey had three digs in the game. Roberts had two kills and Haerle had one. Abigail Walker had a kill and two digs. Briones had a service ace.
“Hancock County was a good matchup for us, but we were still unable to come away with a win,” said Capps. “We look forward to our senior night where we hope we can finally get another one in the win column.”
The Lady Cougars hosted Union County earlier this week on Monday for their last regular season game and Senior Night. McLean County will face the Lady Mustangs in the first round of the 10th District Tournament held at Ohio County on Monday, Oct. 17. The first serve is at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.