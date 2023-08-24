The McLean County High School volleyball team opened the 2023 season with a full sweep at home against Trigg County on Aug. 14. The Lady Cougars won all matches in freshman, JV and varsity against the Lady Wildcats.
McLean County also won the first game on the road against Cloverport on Aug. 15. The Lady Cougars went 3-1 over the Lady Aces.
The team participated in the Apollo Summer Slam at the Owensboro Convention Center on Aug. 18 and 19. They played a total of 11 sets against five different opponents over the course of two days. The team gained valuable experience and the opportunity to sharpen their skills.
The varsity Lady Cougars won 25-13 and 25-6 against Trigg County last Monday at home. Laney Colburn led the team in kills (4) along with an assist, five digs and a service ace. Lexi Conrad added three kills, five assists, two digs and a service ace. Abby Shivers had 12 digs and two service aces.
Rachel Roberts had three kills, two blocks and five aces. Bailey Arndell had four assists and two each in digs and aces. Jaycey Hedges had three kills. Nicole Haerle had a kill and an assist while Lillian West added a dig.
McLean County had a tight first set against the Lady Aces in Cloverport last Tuesday coming up short 23-25. The Lady Cougars rallied and won the next three straight sets, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-20, to take the match.
McLean County had four players with four or more kills each led by Laney Colburn with five, along with an assist, six digs and eight service aces.
Bailey Arndell and Nicole Haerle also added some great points at the service line. Arndell had eight service aces, four kills, seven assists and four digs. Haerle had seven service aces and four each in kills and digs. Lexi Conrad led the team in assists with eight in addition to four digs, two service aces and a kill.
Jaycey Hedges had two kills and three service aces. Rachel Roberts had four kills, three service aces and an assist. Abby Shivers had eight digs and Lillian West had five. Alicia Bartolon added a kill.
The team is off to a great start to the season, according to head coach Traci Capps.
“They have put a lot of work in during the off-season and it shows with the victories over Trigg County and Cloverport. The varsity team is led by Senior Captain Laney Colburn and freshman Addy Kirby who we hope to get back soon after a severe injury from last season,” Capps said. “I am anticipating a very successful year.”
After games at home and on the road earlier this week, the Lady Cougars will spend next week at home with several games. McLean County will host Webster County on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. and Heritage Christian on Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Cougars will finish the week with a game against Union County at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.
