The McLean County High School volleyball team had a game at home last Thursday and participated in the 3rd Region All “A” Classic on Sept. 10 in Cloverport. The Lady Cougars lost to Hancock County on Sept. 8 and fell to Edmonson County in the tournament at Whitesville Trinity on Saturday.
McLean County got off to a slow start and dropped the first set against the Lady Hornets, 25-16. The next two sets were tightly contested, but Hancock County closed out the match, winning 25-22 and 25-20.
Laney Colburn led the Lady Cougars with an assist, five digs and two each in kills and service aces. Riley Hudson had three assists, two digs and one ace. Jessica Briones had an ace, two kills, two digs and three assists. Jenna Capps had eight digs on the night, and Bailey Arndell had five. Rachel Roberts had three kills, four aces and a block. Nicole Haerle had two each in kills and blocks. Addyson Kirby had a kill and two digs.
McLean County faced off against the Lady Cats in the All “A” at Whitesville and lost both sets, 25-13 and 25-8. Laney Colburn had three kills, two digs and an ace. Riley Hudson had a kill and two assists. Jessica Briones had an assist and a dig. Jenna Capps had five digs, and Nicole Haerle added one. Rachel Roberts had four aces, and Bailey Arndell had two digs.
Head coach Traci Capps felt the girls played well against Hancock County, but didn’t fare so well at the tournament on Saturday.
“The girls are definitely trying hard and putting in the work,” she said. “I truly believe it will soon pay off.”
After games at home earlier this week, the Lady Cougars will host Webster County at 5:30 p.m., tonight, Sept. 15. McLean County will be on the road to Butler County on Saturday with the first serve at 10 a.m.
