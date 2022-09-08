The McLean County High School volleyball team won in three sets over Cloverport, but fell to Hopkins County Central and Muhlenberg County last week.
The Lady Cougars came up short against the Lady Storm on the road Aug. 29, but came back for the win at home the next night. McLean County ended the week at home on Sept. 1 with a loss to the Lady Mustangs.
The Lady Cougars had three close sets in Madisonville last Monday, 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18. Nicole Haerle led the team with a kill, an assist and three each in digs and service aces.
Laney Colburn had a block, a dig and two aces. Riley Hudson had two assists and an ace. Jessica Briones had a kill, three assists and a dig. Jenna Capps had an assist and nine digs. Rachel Roberts had three kills and a dig. Addyson Kirby had four kills, two assists and an ace.
McLean County bounced back and won at home over Cloverport, 25-12, 25-10 and 25-16. Jessica Briones led the Lady Cougars with five kills, six assists, four digs and two service aces. Riley Hudson had two kills, six assists and eight aces. Laney Colburn had six kills, three assists and two each in aces and digs.
Jenna Capps had two assists and six digs. Nicole Haerle had an assist, two each in digs and kills and three aces. Rachel Roberts had seven kills and an assist. Addyson Kirby added three kills, two digs and five service aces.
Although they came up short, the Lady Cougars put up a fight in the district game at home against Muhlenberg County. The Lady Mustangs took the first set 25-16, but the second set had the teams trading the lead by only a single point for nearly half the time. Muhlenberg began to pull away slowly and finished 25-16 again.
McLean County struggled to stay out front in the final set and the Lady Mustangs sealed the match 25-12.
Laney Colburn led the home team with a block, an assist, two service aces and three each in digs and kills. Riley Hudson had two assists and a dig. Jessica Briones had two assists and five digs.
Jenna Capps had a kill, an assist and 11 digs. Nicole Haerle had a dig, an ace and two kills. Rachel Roberts had three kills, two digs, a block and an ace. Addyson Kirby had two assists and seven digs.
The Lady Cougars had great matches against Cloverport and Muhlenberg County, according to head coach Traci Capps.
“We took the win in three straight sets against Cloverport and although we didn’t get the win against Muhlenberg, the ladies showed great teamwork and perseverance,” she said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work they’ve done.”
The Lady Cougars will host Hancock County at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 8. McLean County will play in the 3rd Region All “A” Classic at Cloverport on Saturday, facing Edmonson County at 9:15 a.m. The Lady Cougars will have home games against Henderson and Ohio County on Monday and Tuesday of next week, both at 7:30 p.m.
