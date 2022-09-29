The McLean County High School volleyball team spent all of last week on the road. Their win in three straight sets over Cloverport on Sept. 19 accomplished something that has not been done since 2017 — three wins in a row.
The Lady Cougars finished with losses at Muhlenberg County on Sept. 20 and Whitesville Trinity on Sept. 22.
McLean County won over Cloverport last Monday, 25-9, 25-21 and 25-20. They had a decisive victory in the first set and although the Lady Aces fought back in the other two, the defense held strong to seal the match.
Jenna Capps led the Lady Cougars with an assist, five kills and 12 digs. Riley Hudson had a kill, two assists and 12 service aces. Laney Colburn had an assist, three kills and five each in digs and aces. Jessica Briones had a kill, four assists, five digs and three aces.
Bailey Arndell had a kill and four each in digs and aces. Addyson Kirby had two kills, two assists, a dig and an ace. Nicole Haerle had a kill, an assist, two digs and two aces. Abigail Walker had a kill and Rachel Roberts made an assist.
McLean County lost in three last Tuesday at Muhlenberg County, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-17. Colburn had five digs and three aces. Hudson had a block, an assist and a dig. Briones had a kill, two assists and four digs. Capps had an assist and 12 digs.
Haerle had a kill, a dig and four aces. Arndell had a kill and nine digs. Kirby had three kills, an assist and a dig. Roberts had two kills in the game.
The Lady Cougars ended the week with a loss at Trinity, 25-9, 25-8 and 25-5. Hudson had an assist, three digs and a service ace. Briones had a kill and an assist. Colburn had two each in kills and digs. Capps had a kill, an assist and five digs. Haerle had a kill, a dig and an ace. Kirby had a kill, three assists and a dig.
“We started the week with our third straight win which hasn’t happened for volleyball since 2017,” said head coach Traci Capps. “We had a couple hard losses at the end of the week, but they fought hard and never gave up. That is truly all a coach can ask for.”
McLean County will spend another week on the road. After two games earlier this week, the Lady Cougars finish at Union County at 5:30 p.m., tonight, Sept. 29.
