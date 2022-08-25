The McLean County High School volleyball team had a season-opening win in three sets on Aug. 15 at home against Butler County. The Lady Cougars then fell to Owensboro on Aug. 18 before participating in the Apollo Summer Slam on Aug. 19-20.
McLean County beat the Lady Bears 25-22, 25-17 and 25-14. Riley Hudson had eight aces. Rachel Roberts had three blocks and three deflections. Laney Colburn had five kills.
“The ladies showed a lot of heart and great defense in the season opener,” head coach Traci Capps said.
The Lady Cougars lost in three sets to Owensboro, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-6. McLean County had a good defensive showing, according to Capps. Jenna Capps had 14 digs, and Colburn had 11.
The Apollo Summer Slam in Owensboro featured two days of multiple games for the teams. McLean County played Allen County-Scottsville and West Creek from Clarksville, Tennessee, on Friday night. The Lady Cougars fell to Allen County-Scottville 25-10 and 25-16. They came up short against West Creek, 25-11 in both sets.
Colburn led the team with eight kills from both games along with 11 digs. Roberts added three kills.
McLean County started Saturday with a loss to Boyd County, 25-9 and 25-5, for the final game of pool play. The Lady Cougars had a hard-fought match that went three sets before ending with a loss to Paducah Tilghman. McLean County won the first set, 27-25 before falling in the second, 27-26. The Blue Tornado took the final set 15-5.
Addyson Kirby and Nicole Haerle both had five kills. Roberts had four kills, and Capps racked up 12 defensive digs.
The Lady Cougars bounced back with a great win over Trigg County, 25-11 and 25-16. Colburn led with four kills, while Roberts and Haerle added three kills each. Roberts also had three blocks, and Addyson Kirby had six aces.
McLean County finished the day with a loss to Muhlenberg County, 25-15 and 25-10. Hudson, Haerle and Roberts all had two kills each. Capps had 10 digs and one kill.
The Lady Cougars hosted Whitesville Trinity on Monday and will be at Hopkins County Central on Monday, Aug. 29. First serve will be at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.