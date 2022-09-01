The McLean County High School volleyball team had a short week, with only one game at home on Aug. 22. The Lady Cougars fell in three sets to Whitesville Trinity, 25-4, 25-14 and 25-10.
Jenna Capps had 10 digs with Bailey Arndell adding five. Laney Colburn and Addy Kirby each had three digs. Colburn led the team with two kills, with Nicole Haerle and Kirby adding one kill each. Riley Hudson had four assists, two digs and an ace.
“Our record does not show how much work and dedication the girls are putting into the game,” head coach Traci Capps said. “We have several first-year players, and most of our girls are requesting extra practice time. We are still cultivating our team’s identity. We have made team and personal goals for this season that I feel are attainable. Even with a rough start, our focus remains the same.”
McLean County was back at it with games at home and away earlier this week. The Lady Cougars will host Muhlenberg County at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 1.
