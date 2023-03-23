CALHOUN — W.E. ‘Bill’ Quisenberry Jr., 75, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. William Edward Quisenberry Jr. was born June 5, 1947, in Wilson, North Carolina, to the late William Edward and Louise Williams Quisenberry, was married to the former Jewelane Feagin July 6, 1968, and was better known as Bill to both his family and friends. Bill was a 1965 graduate of Calhoun High School, a 1969 graduate of Centre College, and a 1972 graduate of Washington & Lee University College of Law. Along with his father, he was the owner and operator of Quisenberry & Quisenberry Law Office in Calhoun and attended Owensboro Christian Church.
After his graduation from law school, Bill clerked for a federal judge in Ft. Lauderdale and later returned to Calhoun to form the law partnership with his father. He served over 20 years as McLean County Attorney, served as attorney for the City of Calhoun, served as attorney for the McLean County Board of Education, served on the board of Sacramento Deposit Bank, served on the board of BB&T Bank in Owensboro, was a trustee for Owensboro Community College, and served on the board for the McLean County History and Genealogy Museum. Bill loved UK Basketball, boating at Lake Barkley, attending his grandsons football games; but his greatest joy was spending time with his family at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Edwards.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Julie; two daughters, Dr. Courtney Crews (Dr. Jay Crews) of Owensboro and Cati Rines (Samuel) of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Parker Crews, Cole Crews, Eleanor Rines, and Oliver Rines; and a sister, Becky Stansbury (Tony) of Savannah, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with his brother-in-law, the Rev. Tim Feagin officiating. Friends may visit with Bill’s family from 12:30 until 3 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Bill’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the W.E. ‘Bill’ Quisenberry Jr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to W.E. Quisenberry Jr., Memorial Scholarship Fund; P.O. Box 261; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Bill at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.