Some McLean County residents may have seen a man walking along US 431 earlier this week, pulling a wagon behind him. But despite the rainy weather and wind, he kept walking.
Center Line, Michigan resident Jack Huffman is walking from Sarasota, Florida to Rochester Hills, Michigan with the mission of raising money for veterans.
“I’m doing this (walk) for the veterans and I’m finishing at the Salute Our Warriors event in Rochester Hills on July 13,” he said.
The entire route is roughly 60 days and well over 1,500 miles. When Huffman entered McLean County on Monday, he had been walking for 38 days and 1,100 miles.
Even though Huffman appears to be making this trip alone, he has one companion that stays in a cage on top of the wagon — Nikki the white dove.
“He will be released at the Salute Our Warriors event, along with about 200 other doves,” Huffman said.
During the walk, Huffman is raising money that will be donated during the Salute Our Warriors event in Michigan.
“They are raising money for the fallen and wounded soldiers, which pays for the living expenses of injured soldiers and their families,” he said.
But this isn’t Huffman’s first trip across the country by foot.
“This is my second walk across America,” he said. “I’ve walked from Newport Beach, California to Tybee Island, Georgia in 79 days for St. Jude.”
Huffman has also walked across Michigan for Danny’s Miracle Angel Network (DMAN), who works with people who are quadriplegic.
Preparing for these walks has taken training, dedication and motivation.
“About five years ago, I was overweight and drinking too much,” he said. “Something clicked one day and I changed my whole diet and started walking a couple miles in the morning and before I knew it I was walking 40 miles a day.”
Walking across the country was something Huffman said he’d always wanted to do.
“I sold pretty much everything I owned and headed to California and walked across America,” he said.
Having done this before, Huffman said he’s adjusted to the anxiety of the trip.
“I’m very used to it at this point,” he said. “Even having cars brush your elbow, you don’t even think about it after awhile.”
The wagon that Huffman has been pulling behind him is 200 pounds and includes items to help him prepare for anything he might encounter.
“I have camping gear, a tent, a sleeping bag, two 500-watt camping batteries, a solar panel time-lapse camera, satellite connection, medical kit, toolkit, food, water,” he said. “Pretty much everything you need to survive out there.”
Huffman has been able to live through experiences and see things across the country that many might not get to.
“America is such a beautiful place,” he said. “A lot of the time, driving 60 to 70 MPH, you miss so much. Life at 3 MPH, you turn a corner and see little oases tucked away.”
Even though Huffman has a ways to go until his destination, he is already planning his next walk, but he’s keeping it a secret for now.
To find out more about Huffman’s journeys, visit jaxwalk.com or www.facebook.com/walkingwithjack.
