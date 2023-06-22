CALHOUN — Wanda Mauzy, 80, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home in Calhoun. Wanda Joyce Vanover was born March 7, 1943, in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Jessie “Jake” and Mary Elizabeth Wills Vanover. Wanda retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 31 years of service and was a member of Beech Grove Christian Church. She loved talking about her grandchildren and caring for her dog. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Wilson Brown and by a brother, Larry Vanover.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Thompson of Owensboro and Teresa Westerfield (Bruce) of Hartford; five grandchildren, Paige Thompson, Bryson Westerfield (Amber), Jesse Thompson (Taylor), Garrett Westerfield, and Allie Thompson; and a brother, Kenneth Vanover (Lee) of Guffie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial will be in the Brushy Fork Cemetery in Daviess County. Friends may visit with Wanda’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
Wanda’s services will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Wanda Mauzy family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Brushy Fork Cemetery Fund; 4418 Kentucky 554; Utica, Kentucky 42376.
Share your memories and photos of Wanda at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.