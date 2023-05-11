The McLean County Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Division of Waste Management will host the annual free waste tire disposal day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McLean County Road Department, 1508 State Route 136 East.
Shelley Wood, McLean County solid waste coordinator, said the state holds a collection day every three years, but the county is able to hold an annual event through a grant from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
“Every year they allow $4,000 for every county to dispose of tires and take them to be recycled,” she said.
Passenger tires are the only tires allowed to be disposed during the May 19 collection, and drop-offs from tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards and recycle businesses are prohibited.
Those who are dropping off tires must be a resident of McLean County, and Wood said a drivers license or mail would serve as proof of residence.
Last year’s disposal day brought in 28 tons of tires, Wood said.
“Some years we’ve had more but that’s pretty average,” she said. “Tires hold water when it rains and as it gets hotter, that’s breeding grounds for mosquitoes. We’ve had tires brought in that hadn’t been moved for awhile and there will be a snake curled up in them. It’s never a good thing to have a lot of scrap tires laying around.”
The drop-off will be located by the transfer station at the road department.
For more information, call 270-273-5307.
