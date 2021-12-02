OWENSBORO — Wayne McPherson, 69, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of the Buck Creek Community in McLean County, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Kindred Hospital Louisville. Harold Wayne McPherson was born May 22, 1952, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, to the late Dallas Harold and Christine Robinson McPherson. He was a teacher and basketball coach. Wayne enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Brett McPherson (Bethanney) of Livermore and Kyle McPherson (Krystina) of Lewisport; three grandchildren, Beau McPherson, Aly Kleaving and Kinzley McPherson; a sister, Lynn Sweeney (Ron) of Livermore; a niece, Kristi Hayden (Neil) of Owensboro; and a special caregiver, Gwen Cameron.
Funeral services were held on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Tommy Webb officiated. Burial was at Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Wayne McPherson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Wayne McPherson, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Wayne at musterfuneralhomes.com.
