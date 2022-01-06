McLean County is looking to get off on the right track during the first week of the new year.
On Monday, the county road department was doing construction work at the McLean County Home Place lot, 875 Walnut St. in Calhoun — the first time that the location has seen movement since the building was destroyed in a fire in December 2020.
“We’re just removing the old foundation and getting the site ready for the geotechnical survey,” Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “...Our road department has been granted some equipment to remove all the old slab and all that stuff to get ready for that prep work, because they’re going to tell us how we need to build the new pad up (and) what we need to do in regards to the (elevation) of the site and prepped to move forward. …We’re trying to start the new year out right.
“We have some activity finally down there. It’s taken long enough.”
Dame said that the county fiscal court approved of the geotechnical bids during its last meeting on Dec. 22. Dame said the architect firm RBS Design Group is drawing up the bid sheets to bid out the schematics of the new design.
“We’ll know more when the geotechnical bids are back,” Dame said. “We’ve already done the site survey, checked the pins, (saw) how big the site is truly, where the corners are, and that way we know what we truly have to work with expanding the site or the parking lot, or what have you.”
The Home Place is a central place for the county’s senior citizens, as well as an ideal location for the county to use as a community center and meeting place for friends and families.
The fiscal court unanimously approved of the new building’s schematics from RBS Design Group at its Sept. 23 meeting, after Dame and Scott Settle, senior services program director, met with the architects about the design.
The new design is to include two drive-under canopies, an elevated driving platform and a commercial kitchen, while keeping the square footage of the same as the original building. However, the new design will omit the porch area.
“Any changes that we will see in the future will have a lot to do with what the final total price will be,” Dame said. “I’d like to add some commercial-grade kitchen equipment, expand the kitchen a little bit on the footprint (so) that way it’ll be used more, it will help them do their daily task of preparing all those congregate meals that they deliver. It’s an excess of 100 meals per day, so if we can make that process a lot more efficient, especially with clean up and taking care of the daily tasks ….”
The facility’s layout will also include common places that will be open for public use and rental space for events. It will also have a dedicated and secure space for equipment for senior services’ activities, and it will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) codes and be accessible for everyone, which Dame previously stated that the facility “predated” those requirements.
“...Now is the time to design it right to where we can maximize the service,” Dame said.
One of the areas of concern about rebuilding is the lot’s location. According to Dame, the Home Place is in an AE Flood zone, which presents a 1% chance of flooding and a 26% chance over the life of a 30-year mortgage, per the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
While Dame considered the idea of rebuilding the facility somewhere on the Myer Creek Park property off of Kentucky 136 East, the City of Calhoun board voted against it in January.
“From rough estimates that I’ve been told, we have to build up the foundation two (feet) to get it out of the floodplain,” Dame said. “So, we’re going to do that with a mix of fill and probably a concrete topper also. We’re going to try to get as far out of that floodplain as possible to prevent any issues in the future.”
Though a majority of the building was brought to ashes, Dame said that they were able to salvage the flagpole that was outside of the facility and the silver nickel sign that was on the previous building, which Dame plans to use as historical pieces that will be on display when the new center is completed.
“We were waiting to see if we could salvage any part of that foundation, but due to the heat stress and stuff from the fire — they recommend we start fresh,” Dame said. “There’s nothing wrong with that so that way we don’t run into any issues down the stretch. ... There’s a couple little finite details I think they’re going to add some historical context to, where we come from and why the new building’s there,” Dame said. “That’ll add some touch to this new (building).”
Though excited about seeing some activity at the lot, Dame said that he’s curious about what the final cost of the project will be, stating that the bids for another county project — the digital works facility to be part of the county’s Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center’s loft renovation — came in rather high.
“We got a $99,000 grant, and the lowest bid was $187,000,” Dame said. “That’s a good indicator of what the costs are going to be going forward.”
Upon the removal of the foundation and the geotechnical site survey, Dame said that the court will find out how much dirt will be needed in regard to raising the site.
“We should start moving here pretty quick,” Dame said. “We’ve got about $556,000 cash in our first allotment of the insurance pay (by Kentucky Association of Counties). We’ve been using those funds to pay for this removal, all the surveys, and to get us on site,” Dame said. “We had the money to pay for the work that we’re doing now. And that’s important.”
Dame estimates that the removal of the existing foundation by the road department will be finished by this week, weather permitting.
“...Our guys work quick,” Dame said. “It took us two-and-a-half days to remove the debris when the building burnt down, so this is just the next step.”
Dame said that they submitted the bids before the holiday season and hope to hear updates within the next month to keep the process moving forward.
“It’s a pretty good indication that things are changing and moving, and I think people are ready to see that,” Dame said. “...We’ve spent a lot of time prepping for these steps that we’re doing, but I’m trying to do everything right to the standard to where our tax dollars don’t have to pay to rebuild this facility. Whatever the insurance company says to do, that’s what we do. And that way, we can maximize the full repayment of what we had insured. … We’re on the right track.”
