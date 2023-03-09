The McLean County High School weightlifting team travelled to Rockport, Indiana on Feb. 25 to participate in the 28th annual Southern Indiana Bench Press and Squat Championships hosted by South Spencer High School.
There were 183 lifters representing 11 different schools from Kentucky and Indiana. McLean County placed 2nd overall in the freshman/sophomore division.
The Cougars also had several athletes place in their respective weight classes. The results for the junior/senior division were as follows: 1st — Zach Clayton, 2nd—Elijah Baldwin. The freshman/sophomore division had the following athletes place: 2nd—Dorian King, Kaiden Nugent and Zach Floyd, 3rd—Aden Bolden, 4th—Jayden Wright, Trokoby Gill, Quinton Lindsey and Arturo Briones.
“The younger guys showed well, placing in several weight classes,” said coach Justin Cook. “Not having that big of a junior/senior group, we knew we might have a hard time placing, but ultimately had nice showings from those guys. We had a good showing overall and had some personal records set. We improved from our first meet and that’s what we want, improvement and competitiveness.”
The team will travel to Butler County for a meet on March 25.
