Recently, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and her spouse took a short vacation that was long overdue. Vacations are very hard to organize and schedule when you have a busy life. But, thanks to the ingenuity of my wife, we were able to plan out a vacation.
The motel we stay in is owned by our friends who give us a family/friend discount. Any discount, in my mind or pocketbook, is a great blessing. We love staying there and enjoy the surroundings.
As we were signing in, the motel lady said to my wife, “There are about ten new thrift stores in town. Would you like me to show you where they are?”
Both of them laughed, then my wife said, “No, because wherever they are, I will find them for sure.” The laughter continued.
The only one not laughing at this point was me because I knew the outcome of this sort of thing and it wasn’t one I was happy about.
My long history with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage has brought me to the conclusion that thrift stores are in her blood.
The strange thing is, all the thrift stores know her by name. As soon as she walked into a thrift store, they smile and greet her enthusiastically. They know that they have a “customer” on the premises.
As I was settling down in the motel room, my wife was out looking for these new thrift stores. Then, for the next several days, she spent her time looking for any new thrift store she could find.
It was a Friday afternoon when she came back to the motel room smiling and said to me, “Didn’t our friend say there were ten new thrift stores in the area? Well, I found 15.” And with that, she laughed most heartily.
Sometimes I wish I had her instinctive gift in finding things. My gift is in losing things. I can lose things right in front of me and not find them for days on end. If I could find what I’m looking for as successful as my wife finds thrift stores, I’d be a happy old gentleman for sure.
She is great to have around. No matter what I lose, she can come up most of the time and find it for me. All I have to do is say, “I can’t find my red pen. Have you seen it?”
Before I can clear my throat, she finds it and brings it back to me. It seems that her fascination is with the word “lost,” and she could retrieve everything I lost.
I lost my mind once, which was the only thing she could never find. I don’t know what I will do if she ever does find my mind.
When I think of the word “find,” I think of a wonderful verse in the Bible. “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the Lord” (Proverbs 18:22).
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage was the only thing I ever found that has made a big difference in my life. I wish I knew how I was able to find such a treasure. If I knew that, I probably would have a lot of things in my life that I don’t have now.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL 34483 with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com. Website is www.jamessnyderministries.com.
