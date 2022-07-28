William Bert “Billy Bert” Howell, 82, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.
He was born Feb. 6, 1940, in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late Bert and Naomi Howell.
Billy Bert was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sebree.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Howell; son, William A. “Tony” Howell (Kristie); daughter, Shelley Morton (Chris Gilliam); sister, Ruth Ann Howell; four grandchildren, Korey Howell (Josh King), Lesley Kemper (Gavin), Zachary Payton (Samantha) and Aliyah Gilliam; two great grandchildren, Maxwell King and William M. Kemper.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial was at the Boston Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.