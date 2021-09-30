SACRAMENTO — William Edward Ward, 87, of Sacramento, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 7:32 p.m. at his home. Mr. Ward was born Nov. 5, 1933, in McLean County. He was a maintenance worker at Kentucky Utilities, and a member of Station Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Stella Ward; sister Josephine Lindsey; brother Raymond Ward Jr.; and sister Helen Delores Shanks.
He is survived by his wife, Prevettae Gish Ward; son Dale E. (Ramona) Ward; daughter Carla (Steve) Boggess; grandchildren Christopher (Jennifer) Ward, Will (Lindsey) Ward, Blake (Macy) Boggess, and Logan (Haley) Boggess; great-grandchildren Abigal Ward, Ava Ward, Grady Ward, Brice Boggess, and Henry Boggess; and sister Roberta Leavitt.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Dan Yeager officiating. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be Friday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfu
