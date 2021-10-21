Winnie Embry

BREMEN — Winnie Carolyn Embry, 75, of Bremen, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her home. Carolyn was born Oct. 19, 1945, in McLean County. She grew up in Poplar Grove, and lived in Bremen. She was a machine operator at Cal Maine, and she also owned Key Largo Tanning & Boutique in Bremen. She was a member of Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was a kind and loving soul to those around her. She had a passion for people and cared about those around her. She had a smile and laugh that would light up a room. Being a Nana was one of the most important parts of Carolyn’s life, a role that gave her much pride and joy. She was an excellent mom, Nana, and friend; supportive, kind, hilarious, and witty and we will all miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Clay Embry; brother Jerry Ray; and sister Chrystell Cotton.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Kristy (Bobby) Stone, Jeff (Carla) Embry, and Desterie (Jesse) West; grandchildren Heather Nichols, Hannah Nichols, Clay Embry, Isaac Embry, Emerson West, and Everlee West; sister Pearline Timmons; and caregiver Kim Phillips.
Funeral services were at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Bro. Louis Embry officiated and assisted by Bro. John Hardin. Burial took place in Bethlehem Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bremen Elementary School Family Resource Center, 5000 Main Street, Bremen, KY 42325. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
