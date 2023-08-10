Wooden Bridge Park is now closing to the public at 9 p.m. because of illegal activity, including vandalism and drug issues.
The parking lot adjacent to the park owned by God’s House of Hope and Bridge View Pizzeria are also closing at 9 p.m. due to similar issues.
McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell said drivers will park in the lot and sit late at night.
“There’s an apartment in that strip now and a lot of people wouldn’t like people just parking and sitting right outside their apartment,” he said. “Now if people go in after hours, we have a reason to approach.”
Frizzell cites drug issues as the reason the park has changed its hours.
“We have arrested a lot of those people several times on possession and trafficking charges,” he said. “We can’t arrest our way out of a drug problem.”
For those who are arrested for drugs, Frizzell said tougher sentences need to be imposed or offered rehab.
“We’re still going to do our part as the sheriff’s office but we need help,” he said.
Island Mayor Joe Hamilton said vandalism is one of the main reasons the decision to close the park early was made.
“We’ve had a lot of vandalism, from broken light bulbs to people leaving their trash,” he said.
Hamilton said the city could reconsider the park hours if the issues subside, but it’s trying to limit the activity as much as possible.
“We haven’t had any issues since we began closing the park early,” he said. “If anyone sees any activity out of the ordinary, call the sheriff’s office.”
Hamilton said the park previously closed at 11 p.m.
