Yard card business 'explodes' in Island

Beth Taylor, owner and operator of Taylor Made Greetings and Yard Cards in Island, always had an inkling to pursue her passion in art in some way.
“I’ve always got some type of craft going,” Taylor said. “(I like) the freedom to create something and, if you can do it inexpensively, that’s fun.”
It wasn’t until 2017 that saw something that really caught her eye to give it a shot.
“I’ve always gone to church camp with my kids,” Taylor said. “When they outgrew church camp, I still went. One year, this big yard display was set up to go along with the theme of our church camp. It was just phenomenal, I just loved it. And I thought, ‘I bet I could do that.’ ”
Taylor ended up contacting the coordinator of the display to learn about the ins-and-outs of creating the yard signs — giving advice on what tools to use, the type of material, and the places to reach out to for supplies.
“Bless her heart, she walked me through the process …,” Taylor said.
Taylor said that it took between six to eight months to get started on making letters on her Cricket tool before starting to set up her own displays. She started small — creating designs and layouts for her children’s birthdays and her in-laws’ anniversary to “get the word out” and feel more at ease with her new venture.
Taylor realized that there wasn’t a business like this in the McLean County area and started to see a small uptick in customers.
A new creation starts by Taylor using her Cricket machine and computer software, before placing it on the Coroplast base with vinyl coloring.
“You just have to know how to network that system,” Taylor said. “You gotta know how to slice a particular design ....”
At first, Taylor said that it took about 1 ½ to make one letter but now can complete it in about 10 minutes. She eventually graduated to other designs including cars, flowers, and Nintendo characters.
Taylor realized that there wasn’t a business like this in the McLean County area and started to see a small uptick in customers, despite not doing any major advertisement with the exception of small yard signs created by Gretchen Reynolds Taylor, owner of My Name is Written Custom Design.
Taylor notes that an unexpected turn of events globally put her business on the map.
“When the pandemic hit, my business exploded,” Taylor said. “I was doing sometimes up to seven yard cards a day. I had gone to Trigg County …, I had been to Santa Claus (Indiana) …. People would have drive-by birthday parties and just any celebration that people wanted to play with; I can spell out anything.”
Taylor makes her yard cards for rent, usually for a flat rate fee of $75 but can vary depending on the size of the display. Taylor also sets up the physical display herself.
Eventually, Taylor found Yippee Yay! Yard Cards, a supplier in Ohio, and started ordering other custom designs from them to expand her inventory.
Taylor has also taken it upon herself to network with other folks in the industry to learn more tips and tricks, such as setting up a display when the ground is frozen.
One of the key takeaways for Taylor in this business is being able to share an experience with potential customers.
“I feel like I get to celebrate everybody’s big day,” Taylor said. “Just being able to know that I get to be a part of that joy.”
For more information on Taylor’s business or if interested in renting a design, contact Taylor Made Greetings and Yard Cards on Facebook.
