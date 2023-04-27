BEECH GROVE — Zetta Bottom, 67, of Beech Grove, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Medical Center in Albany, Kentucky. Zetta Mae Daugherty was born Feb. 23, 1956, in Madisonville, Kentucky, to the late Harold Eugene and Anna Louise Hayes Daugherty and was married to John Hardin Bottom on June 15, 1973. Zetta was a homemaker and member of Bethel Baptist Church in Beech Grove. She enjoyed spending time with her husband at their lake house on Lake Cumberland, where she attended Cave Springs Baptist Church in Albany. Zetta also enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Zetta was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold Daugherty, Arthur Daugherty, Robert Daugherty and Arnold Daugherty; and by two sisters, Betty Nelson and Martha Daugherty.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, John Bottom; a son, James Bottom of Spring Hill, Tennessee; a daughter, Jennifer Sobecki (Jeremy) of LaPorte, Indiana; four grandchildren, Anna Bottom, Jacob Bottom, Brenna Sobecki and Brayden Sobecki; and a sister, Linda Deardurff (George) of Morocco, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Robert Bottom officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Elba. Friends may visit with Zetta’s family from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
Zetta’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Zetta Bottom family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund; C/O Jerry Rager; 10685 Possum Trot Road; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Zetta at musterfuneralhomes.com.
