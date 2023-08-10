Last year, the Kirtley family in Livermore decided to use their passion of racing to fuel the opening of Lanes Raceway, a slot car racing facility in the former NAPA Auto Parts store at 631 Henton St.
On Friday, the business crossed the finish line as it celebrated its one-year anniversary.
For Donovan Kirtley — who co-owns Lanes Raceway with his wife, Chelsea, alongside his brother, Gabriel, and his wife, Kristi, — getting through the first year in business was exciting though it came with some obstacles.
“It’s been a blessing right off the bat … and it’s been challenging, … especially right when it first got started,” he said. “It was tough getting the system (in place), making everything work, working out the kinks.
“But once we got it all up and we ran our first series, it was kind of a little rough too; but after we got it all worked out and everything, it kind of smoothed out a little bit (and became) less stressful.”
The facility offers two tracks and a dragstrip for people to race on — including a “scaled-down” version of the American Orange Monarch that Donovan and Gabriel Kirtley had used in their basement growing up.
The shop also includes activities outside of racing, including competitive pinball.
Donovan Kirtley said support from the community, especially from those that are coming to participate in the activities at the shop, has been positive.
“The people are great. Everybody that we have come in contact with has just been great,” he said. “They come in, have a good time, always laughing.”
One of Donovan Kirtley’s goals is for those who race competitively at the shop to receive the recognition of those who race professionally.
“We pay our guys in the series … because I like to treat them exactly the way I think they should be treated, which is like real racers,” he said. “They get the big checks and … it’s a big boost to the kids in the community. They’re getting their confidence up … and having a good time.
“It’s just like when I was a kid …. It’s been fun.”
Donovan Kirtley also enjoys being able to be part of some of the patrons’ first-time experience with discovering slot car racing — which is racing powered miniature autos and other vehicles via grooves, or “slots,” on a pre-laid and color-coordinated track operated by hand controllers.
But he hopes that working on the cars gives them a chance to learn a good work ethic.
“I want them to come in and open the cars and work on them themselves,” he said. “I can help them at the beginning … but what I’m wanting them to do is to develop a mind in their heads where they do the work themselves, because I think that’s important for kids.
“They take more pride in their stuff (and) they’ll be less likely to tear their stuff up if they put in the work …”
And Donovan Kirtley hopes those that come into the facility, regardless of age, will understand the value of patience of one another.
“... In racing, it’s passion — and we see a lot of people race really tight with each other and then they get upset one week; but that’s not the real person because they’re in the moment,” he said. “... They’re passionate at that moment, but it’s like it never existed and I love how the guys have been patient with one another.
“I hope that people have seen that … because we’re human … and it helps you to be a good sport — (both) a good winner and good loser.”
One of the goals in the next year includes integrating virtual reality (VR) experiences for customers that come through.
“The guys want to compete with each other and we can’t go to the racetrack and get a NASCAR. We can’t go to the track to get a Ferrari, but these guys want to race those cars but it’s out of the budget,” Donovan Kirtley said. “(With VR), they’re sitting in the car and they’re racing that car as (closely as) possible.”
For more information, visit Lanes Raceway’s website at lanesraceway.com or facebook.com/lanesraceway.
