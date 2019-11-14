The McLean County Middle School girls' basketball team had another great week at home ending with championship wins for both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams at their Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 9. Earlier in the week on Monday, both teams won against Breckinridge County, 35-11 and 26-14.
The eighth-grade team jumped out to a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter against the Lady Tigers on Nov. 4 and was ahead 20-7 at the half. The Lady Cougars continued to pound the glass, adding fifteen points in the third quarter while holding Breckinridge off the rim entirely. McLean County sealed the win 35-11.
Sarah Miller was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with a couple three-pointers and a total of 18 points. Hailee Johnson also had a three with a total of eight points. Emilee Hallum had seven points and Kelsey Hodges had two.
The seventh-grade team had a slight lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched the difference to 11 at the half. Both teams scored four points in the third quarter and the Lady Cougars ended the game with a 26-14 win over Breckinridge.
Rachel Schutte led McLean County with 17 points. Sarah Larkin had five points in the game and Ava Lannum added four.
The Lady Cougars hosted an Invitational Tournament last Saturday. The seventh-grade team started the day with a match-up against Owensboro Middle School. McLean County had a 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Red Devils closed in 10-9 by the half. Owensboro took a five-point lead by the end of the third quarter and sealed the win 27-21 over McLean.
Sarah Johnson was perfect from the line and led the Cougars along with Katie McCoy and Rachel Schutte with four points. Sarah Larkin had three points in the game. Kenadi Level, Rachel Ring and Ava Lannum each added a basket.
The eighth-grade team then faced Owensboro and was down by a basket at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cougars fought hard and took the lead 21-13 by the half. McLean County achieved an 11-point lead by the end of the third quarter and maintained that advantage for a 43-32 win over the Lady Red Devils.
Hailee Johnson led with 13 points. Kelsey Hodges had a three-pointer and a total of nine. Sarah Miller had a couple threes with a total of eight points. Emilee Hallum also had a three-pointer as well as a basket. Laney Colburn had four points and Rachel Schutte added two.
The seventh-grade team was behind by four points starting out against Webster County, but managed to tie it up at 15 by the half. The Lady Cougars buckled down and added 10 points in the third quarter while holding the Lady Trojans to only three. McLean County held steady and sealed the Championship with a 29-22 win.
Rachel Schutte led with 12 points and Ava Lannum had ten. Sarah Larkin, Katie McCoy and Shelby Atherton each had a basket and Sarah Johnson added a free throw.
The eighth-grade also played Webster County for the Championship title and had a 20-0 shutout in the first quarter. The Lady Cougars had a 30-3 lead at the half and earned the hardware with a 42-20 win over the Lady Trojans.
Hailee Johnson was perfect from the line and led again with a three-pointer and a total of 16 points. Sarah Miller had a three with nine total points. Emilee Hallum also had a three with seven points in the game and shot 100% in free throws. Laney Colburn and Kelsey Hodges each had four points and Danielle Reynolds added a basket.
"We took a tough loss in the seventh-grade game," commented head coach Shelbie Howard. "We will turn it into a learning experience and refocus on the rest of our games. I was proud of the way the girls were able to refocus after losing the first game and turn it around in order to take home the trophy. Since all the teams each won a game, we knew it would come down to a points-allowed situation. We told the girls that up front and they were able to grasp the concept and get the job done."
"The eighth-grade was able to jump out front in both games and stay there, never letting off the throttle," continued Howard. "We played ball at our high-intensity level. I'm most proud of the way we communicated and moved the ball to get our best shot opportunities."
"We have a big rest of the month coming up with some conference games that could determine the seeding of our GRVC," shared Howard. "I am looking forward to continuing to watch this group mesh and play good team ball. Thanks to all the parents and staff that helped make this tournament successful."
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Butler County tonight, Nov. 14 and will travel to Owensboro Catholic on Nov.18. Tipoff at Butler will be 6 p.m. and the game on Monday will begin at 5:30 p.m.
