The McLean County Middle School girls' basketball team opened their 2019-20 season with an eighth-grade game at Muhlenberg South on Oct. 3. The Lady Cougars brought home a 38-9 win over the Lady Suns.
McLean County jumped out to an early 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter and the score was 24-8 at the half. The Lady Cougar defense held Muhlenberg County to only one point in the second half and ended the game with a 38-9 win.
Sarah Miller led McLean County with a couple three-pointers and a total of 14 points in the game. Emilee Hallum also had a couple of threes with 12 points. Hailee Johnson had eight points while Keeley Cox and Kelsey Hodges both added a basket.
"We started the season off strong with a big win, but still have some work to do," shared head coach Shelbie Howard. "This year we have a very talented and fast-paced team. The girls have worked hard in the off-season as well as at practice. We are heading into the season with a huge target on our backs after coming off a GRVC championship win. Our plan is to run the floor when possible as well as execute our plays. We have a lot of chemistry on and off the court and as a coaching staff, we enjoy watching those relationships develop."
The Lady Cougars will resume play after Fall Break with a game at Muhlenberg North on Oct. 15. They will take on the Lady Stars at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.