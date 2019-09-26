The McLean County Middle School football team hosted Breckinridge County for 8th Grade Night on Sept. 12. The eighth-grade team fell 22-6 and the seventh- lost 26-0.
The eighth-grade game started with a touchdown by Breckinridge County, but the Cougars got down to business with a quick response. Quarterback Brodie Cline, Andrew Darnell and Ayden Rice carried the ball before Cline shot a pass to Baldwin. Cline followed with a huge rocket to Baldwin running out in front of the pack. Baldwin caught it and ran the rest of the way to put six on the board. The Tigers scored again just before the first quarter ended and were up by ten.
The Cougar defense was on fire with several pileups on the ball. Whit Searcy made a quick tackle while Anthony Hall, Coby Dant and Cline also had some stops. Baldwin had a touchdown-saving tackle and Darnell came from across the field with a Hulk Smash stop that rang out in the stands just before the first half ended with Breckinridge still ahead 16-6.
The third quarter was more of the same with both teams playing hard. Darnell carried the ball and also delivered more tackles. Braden Lindsey made a quick stop in the backfield for a loss of eight yards before stripping the ball on the next play to bring the pigskin back to McLean. The score remained the same as the game rolled into the final quarter.
Hall made a quick stop before Connor Case served up a touchdown-saving tackle of his own, but the Tigers scored a few plays later. Searcy and Baldwin teamed up to strip the ball and the conversion attempt failed. The Cougars battled hard in the final minutes, but time ran out and Breckinridge County took the win 22-6.
"Defensively, it was our best game of the season," shared head coach Seth Lancaster. "We made a couple of big plays and our tackling was great throughout. We were just a few offensive plays away from playing a complete game and coming out with a win."
The seventh-grade game was played with a running clock from the kickoff. Breckinridge County scored on their first play, but Elyjah Hoover stopped the conversion attempt. The Cougars had trouble moving the ball and ended their series with a punt. Hoover had a touchdown-saving tackle, but the Tigers scored again on a later play to put them ahead 14-0 at the half.
Cy Phillips had a touchdown-saving tackle to start the second half, but Breckinridge scored again. Jackson Reynolds denied the conversion attempt. McLean County got the next kickoff and Connor Ward carried the ball for a first down before the series was ended with another punt by Ayden Rice. Rice then followed up and stopped the return that was heading toward the end zone. The Tigers snuck it in again and took the win 26-0.
"Breckinridge County was a really quick team and we struggled adjusting to that early in the game, but I thought we came out after halftime and played much better," stated Lancaster. "The seventh grade has suffered a few big injuries and we've had several players forced to play different positions. We are still adjusting, but they are working and playing hard. That's all we can ask for as a coaching staff."
The Cougars were on the road to Butler County last week and ended their season at Edmonson County earlier this week on Tuesday.
