The McLean County Middle School football team opened their season with a home game against another pack of Cougars from Grayson County on Aug. 15. The eighth-grade team won 30-20 and the seventh- fell 28-6.
The eighth-grade game started with a kickoff to McLean and Elijah Baldwin carried for over 15 yards before taking a pass from Brodie Cline and bulldogging for a few more yards. Cline took a keeper for a first down and Ayden Rice completed a pass to Baldwin that moved the chains again. Braden Lindsey carried it across the goal line and Baldwin ran in the conversion to put the first points on the board.
Grayson County scored on the kickoff return, but McLean answered back on the next possession with a big double-digit pass from Rice to Baldwin who took it to the house with a 40-yard run. Lindsey carried in the conversion and the first quarter ended with McLean ahead 16-6.
Cline completed a 15-yard pass to Andrew Darnell who doubled that distance with a run to the end zone midway through the second quarter. Grayson County scored in their next possession and Cline brought the ball inside the red zone for McLean with sneak around the far side that gained 35 yards. Baldwin recovered a fumble and Darnell had a touchdown-saving tackle that ended the half with McLean out front 22-14.
Grayson County narrowed the gap with a touchdown run in the third quarter, but Lindsey shut down the conversion attempt to maintain a two-point advantage for McLean. Baldwin went around the far side, spinning off tackles for an 18-yard gain before taking a pass from Cline and carrying the rock for over 20 yards to cross the goal line again. Lindsey ran in the conversion to give McLean a 10-point lead.
Grayson County attempted to find pay dirt again, but the McLean County defense held them off with stops by Darnell, Lindsey, Whit Searcy, Anthony Hall and Coby Dant. McLean scooped up a fumble recovery and Lindsey had a touchdown-saving tackle that ended the game with a 30-20 win for the hometown Cougars.
"We wanted to make a statement right from the start and I think that's what we did," stated head coach Seth Lancaster. "Our guys played great in every part of the game. The line on both sides of the ball was phenomenal and our skills guys made so many great plays. We felt confident and take pride in being in better shape than the other team where we can finish the game stronger. I'm really excited for this group."
Grayson County recovered the initial kickoff in the seventh-grade game and then scored on the next play, but McLean stopped the conversion. Grayson County later recovered a fumble and scored again in that possession to put them up 14-0 to end the first quarter.
McLean County got things rolling in the second quarter. Keylan Howard delivered a tackle for a loss and McLean got the ball with a turnover on downs. Quarterback Ayden Rice shot a huge 20-yard pass to Zane Decker who turned and ran half the distance of the field for a touchdown to put the home team on the board just before the half ended 14-6.
Colten Free delivered some tackles in the second half and Kamden Walters carried the ball for more than enough to get a first down. Grayson County scored twice more in the second half, but a goal line stand by McLean prevented one of the conversion attempts. The game ended 28-6 in favor of Grayson County.
"Even though we lost, I thought they played really hard throughout the whole game," commented Lancaster. "We had some nerves, but that will get better over time. The highlight was the long pass play that resulted in a touchdown. It was good for this group to see that if we do all the little things right on a play, big things can happen. We continue to improve and get better every week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.