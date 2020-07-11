On Friday, May 8, 2020, my father, Stevie Hodges, passed away. At that time, we were only allowed to have a graveside service with 10 people. With a very large family and countless friends, this did not do my dad justice. So, in honor of his life and memory, we will be having a memorial service (worthy of Stevie Hodges) on his farm Saturday, July 18, 2020. The service will begin at 6 p.m. followed by food and visiting. Myself, my mother (Pam Hodges), sister (Melonie Hodges) and brother (Michael Hodges) would like to invite all family and friends to attend and share with us in this time of honoring my father’s life. We hope to see everyone there.
Mandy Hodges Meredith
Hodges Dairy Farm
1491 Mulberry Flats Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
