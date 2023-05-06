In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Women’s Club of Madisonville will have a wellness walk this month.
The walk kick-off will be from 4-6 p.m. on May 18 at the kayak launch in Mahr Park Arboretum.
The idea for the wellness walk came from club member Sandra Aiken. She said the idea has been on her mind for several years.
“This park is such a place of peace and contentment for people who are out here, and I just knew we needed to include the community in some type of walk that would bring mental health awareness to the community,” she said.
The walk was organized by the health and wellness committee of the Women’s Club. Ronnah Alexander, the committee chair, said they wanted to promote this walk in May for Mental Health Awareness, and they chose the 18th to promote the new suicide awareness hotline number, 988.
The walk is around .7 miles and covers the loop closest to the lake. There will be eight stations set up to promote mental wellness that participants can do while walking.
The stations are a prayer station, breathing exercises, meditation, mental grounding, gratitude, stretching, affirmation, and reflection.
“We will have some sponsors that will have some tables set up, so it won’t be just us here,” said Alexander.
Mahr Park Director Ashton Robinson said she has been happy to partner with the club on this event.
“I think a lot of people suffer silently with mental health and just bringing more awareness that it is okay to not be okay is important,” she said.
While the kick-off is on May 18, the stations will still be posted around the loop for another two weeks, and fliers will be at the Welcome Center for the rest of the year and on the message boards for the rest of May.
“They can still come out throughout the year and do the walk,” said Robinson. “Having time for self-care is important.”
She invites everyone to come out and enjoy the park as spring brings the green leaves back. Robinson said green is the color of mental health awareness.
Aiken said there has been a lot in the news about mental health, and this walk will hopefully bring it to the forefront in the community.
“Our hope is that it will just be a kick start, and you can create your own path where ever you are,” she said.
The event will have goody bags and t-shirts on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event is free to everyone, and everyone is welcome to participate.
The Women’s Club of Madisonville is planning on making this wellness walk an annual event in the community.
For more information on the walk, follow the Mental Health Awareness Walk Facebook event page.
