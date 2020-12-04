Every year, the Owensboro Salvation Army puts up its Angel Tree with the first names and ages of children who might not receive any gifts.
The cards list the child’s gender and clothing size.
People are asked to choose a child and buy clothing and at least one toy and bring them to the Salvation Army on Ewing Road.
This year, Capt. Rebekah Abram said the tree contained nearly 500 names — way up from previous years.
Thirty-eight children still haven’t been selected for a sponsor, she said.
Local merchants, many of whom have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, are stepping up as angels.
Jessica Woods, owner of Byron & Barclay, 121 E. Second St., is spearheading Local Businesses Rescue Christmas.
“If every business adopted a child, we could do this,” she said.
By Thursday, 31 businesses had signed up to “adopt” a child for Christmas.
Woods said the businesses will post the child’s size and gifts the child wants on social media.
“And people who want to help can bring unwrapped gifts to the store,” she said. “If there’s enough, we can adopt more children. I have an 8-year-old that we’ve adopted for Christmas.”
The gifts should be brought to the stores by Wednesday.
Woods said, “When a friend forwarded a message stating that The Salvation Army was in desperate need of sponsors for their Angel Tree, we automatically knew that we wanted to help.”
She said, “My first thought was that I knew local businesses would be willing to sponsor one child. If we bring the community in, we could cover that many more children.”
Woods said, “I am so appreciative of our loving community and local businesses that give back to local children.”
Here is the list of participating businesses:
Byron & Barclay, Simply Chic, David P. Taylor Antiques, Lil Bit Sassy, Willow and Pine, Rayelle Collection, Barr Bones, HorseFeathers Gifts, Embellish Boutique, Cabinets Unlimited, The Harris Jarboe Group, Robin’s Resale, Mile Wide Beer Co., The Sturdy Hinge, The Red Door.
Simple Fit Owensboro, SIP Owensboro, Hill View Farms Meats, Nikos Bakery, Nikos Bakery Family, Yoga Loft, Balance Health & Body, 270 Power Yoga, Studio Slant, Ultra Gems, Team at TTMA, Bella Ragazza Boutique, Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel, The Earle, Kidstop Children’s Boutique and Donato’s Pizza.
