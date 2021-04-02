Keith Lawrence, a Messenger-Inquirer reporter since 1972, is among 10 people scheduled to be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame on May 4.
The list includes Michael Collins, who covers economic issues and the White House for USA Today; the late Bill Cox, who served as an editor at The Honolulu Star-Bulletin and The Courier-Journal; Monica Dias, senior counsel for content and intellectual property at The E.W. Scripps Co. and former reporter for The Cincinnati Post/The Kentucky Post; John Lansing, president and CEO of National Public Radio and former managing editor at WAVE-3; the late Chuck Olmstead, who was a longtime reporter with WHAS-11; the late Bill Powell, who was a reporter for the Paducah Sun; Keith Runyon, former editorial page editor of The Courier-Journaland editorial writer of the Louisville Times; Pam Spaulding, former photographer of The Courier-Journal; and Melissa Swan, former reporter and anchor for WHAS-11.
The University of Kentucky created the Hall of Fame in 1981.
