MADISON, Wis. — Angry about Wisconsin calling a late timeout, Michigan coach Juwan Howard began arguing in the postgame handshake line.
Moments later, he hit a Badgers assistant in the head, and mayhem followed.
The Wolverines’ inability to boost their NCAA Tournament credentials was the least of their concerns after a 77-63 loss Sunday at No. 15 Wisconsin. Their head coach could be facing major discipline after his poke turned a pushing-and-shoving scrum into a punch-filled brawl.
Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after jawing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line. The Big Ten said it planned to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”
During his postgame news conference, Howard said he didn’t like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15.
“I thought it was not necessary at the moment, especially being a large lead,” Howard said.
Purdue handles Rutgers 84-72
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For Purdue coach Matt Painter, Jaden Ivey’s ability to break down the defense was the difference.
Ivey scored 25 points, Zach Edey added 15 points and No. 5 Purdue beat Rutgers 84-72 on Sunday, ending the Scarlet Knights’ recent run of success against ranked teams.
The Boilermakers stopped the string as Ivey did much of his scoring at the line, hitting 15 of 18 free throws. Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Mason Gillis 10 points for Purdue (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten).
providence rallies past Butler in OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Ed Cooley found himself settling in and settling down as No. 8 Providence steadily cut into Butler’s lead Sunday.
The Providence coach believed his tested, talented roster would eventually respond to the challenge of erasing a 19-point, second-half deficit. He wasn’t disappointed.
Nate Watson scored 22 points, including the putback that finally gave Providence a 69-68 lead with 2:08 left in overtime, just enough to hang on late to win 71-70.
Houston squeaks by Shockers
WICHITA, Kan. — J’Wan Roberts’ dunk with 1.3 seconds remaining in double overtime gave No. 14 Houston a stirring 76-74 victory over Wichita State on Sunday.
It was Roberts’ only basket of the game and followed Wichita State’s Craig Porter hitting a tying 3-point shot with 5.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime.
The Cougars’ Jamal Shead took the inbounds and raced up the floor, hitting Roberts for the uncontested game-winner.
USC comes from behind for win
LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis hit a 16-foot jumper from the foul line with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 17 Southern California a 62-60 comeback victory over Washington State on Sunday night.
Washington State had a 60-57 advantage before USC scored the final five points. Max Agbonkpolo hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 2:15 remaining.
Ellis scored 21 points, with six coming in the final five minutes. Drew Peterson added 17 points for the Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12). They have won four straight and are off to their best start since 1974.
The Cougars (14-12, 7-8) lost their fifth straight despite going 15 of 31 on 3-pointers. Tyrell Roberts had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Noah Williams added 14.
Washington State had a final chance after Ellis’ jumper, but the inbound pass was intercepted by Joshua Morgan at the buzzer. In contrast to the prowess beyond the arc, the Cougars were 5 of 32 on 2-pointers.
Washington State scored eight straight points to take a 46-38 lead with 12:33 remaining. The Cougars were still up 57-51 with five minutes remaining before the Trojans ran off six straight to tie it.
The Trojans led most of the first half. They jumped out to a 16-6 advantage five minutes into the game as Peterson led the way with seven points. But the Cougars would slowly rally back and would take a 32-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Washington State ended the half on a 9-2 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by Roberts. The Cougars were 9 of 17 from beyond the arc in the first half, but just 2 of 18 on 2-pointers.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: Ten of the Cougars’ losses this season have been by five points or under. They have dropped 12 straight against the Trojans with the last win coming in 2015 at USC.
USC: The Trojans were 19 of 25 on free throws after struggling from the line for most of the season.
UP NEXT
Washington State: Hosts Washington on Wednesday night.
USC: At Oregon State on Thursday night.
