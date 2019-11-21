The McLean County Middle School girls' basketball team traveled to Butler County on Nov. 14 and brought home two wins against the Lady Bears. The eighth-grade team had a solid 43-15 victory and the seventh-grade won 19-11.
The Lady Cougars had a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter of the eighth-grade game and were out front 33-11 at halftime. McLean County added five points in each of the second half periods while holding Butler County to only four points over both to seal a 43-15 win.
Emilee Hallum led the Lady Cougars with a couple threes and a total of 14 points. Sarah Miller had nine and Hailee Johnson was perfect from the line with a total of eight points. Kelsey Hodges had five points in the game. Laney Colburn, Shelby Atherton and Katie McCoy each had a basket while Keeley Cox added a free throw.
The seventh-grade team had a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Bears narrowed the gap by the half with a score of 6-5. McLean County pulled ahead by eight to start the final quarter and maintained that advantage for a 19-11 win over Butler County.
Shelby Atherton led with five points while shooting 100% from the line. Ava Lannum and Katie McCoy each had four points. Sarah Larkin and Sarah Johnson both had a basket in the game. Rachel Schutte and Mallory Hampton each added a free throw.
"This was another great win for the program before going into the GRVC," shared head coach Shelbie Howard. "We have a packed week ahead of us including a very competitive Ohio County team. We are going to use this week to prepare for that matchup."
The Lady Cougars traveled to Owensboro Catholic earlier this week on Monday and they will be on the road to Ohio County tonight, Nov. 21. McLean County will tip off against the Lady Eagles at 5:30 p.m.
